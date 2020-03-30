CNN primetime host Chris Cuomo asked his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), on Monday night if after his recent rise to national attention in handling the coronavirus will lead him to consider a bid for the White House to run against President Donald Trump.

The CNN host began, “So he weaponizes it and says you know what he should do, he should run for president, this guy, Cuomo. He’d be better than [Joe] Biden, this guy Cuomo. But he’d beat him, too. Let me ask you something.”

“With all of this adulation that you’re getting for doing your job, are you thinking about running for president?” Cuomo asked his brother.

“Tell the audience,” the host added.

The governor replied, “No. No. ”

“No, you won’t answer?” the host asked.

Andrew Cuomo stated, “No. I answered. The answer is no.”

The back and forth with questions from the CNN host to his brother then began in rapid-fire succession.

“No, you’re not thinking about it? “Sometimes it’s one word. I said no.” “Have you thought about it?” “No.” “Are you open to thinking about it? “No.” “Might you think about it at some point? “No.”

The CNN host then asked his brother, “How can you know what you might think about at some point right now?”

“Because I know what I might think about and what I won’t think about. But you’re a great interviewer, by the way,” the governor stated.

Asked about Biden – the governor stated, “I worked with him when he was vice president. He has been a tremendous asset to the state of New York when he was the vice president with President Obama. So I’ve worked with him on a professional level. I know him very well personally. I can’t say enough good things about Joe Biden, so I think he’s a great public servant. I think he’s been extraordinary on a number of levels.”

