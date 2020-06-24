A half-naked protester on a segway charged at MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell in the anarchist-occupied Washington D.C. “Black House Autonomous Zone,” Monday before another man tackled them.

As Mitchell interviewed Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), the protester — in just a pair of pink panties, bra and thigh-high socks — ran at Mitchell and Norton and briefly touched the congresswoman, before a man chasing behind grabbed the protester, pulled them away, and asked, “What the fuck are you doing?”

The incident was caught on tape by the Daily Caller reporter Henry Rodgers.

Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton almost attacked: pic.twitter.com/Y1ph336GHI — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

Shocked, Mitchell and Norton looked on as the protester then got back on their segway and moved on.

The same protester was recorded earlier in the day arguing with other protesters.

“Get the fuck out of here!” the segway protester screamed as the other protesters shouted the same back.

Good. God… This is what is going on near the White House. You can’t make this shit up: pic.twitter.com/B3QiEIM8pr — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

As reported by the Washington Post, the Black House Autonomous Zone is “the term activists used to dub the area they cordoned off by setting up tents, an apparent contrast to the nearby White House and a homage to the ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,’ an area of Seattle that police had withdrawn from in recent weeks.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]