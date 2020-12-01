comScore

WATCH: Hannity Declares ‘I Don’t Vet the Information On This Program,’ Later Clarifies

By Ken MeyerDec 1st, 2020, 7:57 am

Fox News’ Sean Hannity seemed to give a frank statement about the veracity of facts presented on his show when he told viewers “I don’t vet the information on this program.”

Hours after saying President Donald Trumpneeds to pardon his whole family and himself” before leaving office, Hannity kicked off his Fox show on Monday by complaining once again about “the media mob.” As he sat next to a graphic denouncing “Media Malpractice,” Hannity launched into this…revealing statement:

We, in this hour, I am not told what to say. I don’t vet the information on this program that I give out. We have always been independent, follow our own path on the show. That’s not going to change for me ever.

Given the context of his comment, one could argue that Hannity’s apparent admission was his noting that he doesn’t run his show’s rundown or editorial coverage past network executives.

Later on, during an interview with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Hannity appeared to double back in order to clean up his previous words.

“When I said I don’t vet the program, I vet the program, we vet the facts,” Hannity said. “We got Obama right, we got Russia right, we got Ukraine right. We vetted Biden when nobody else would and the Biden family. We vet what we do. We’re not told what to do. They get everything wrong every single time.”

However, Hannity’s admission of not vetting the contents of his show drew instant notice among political observers, many of whom were not impressed:

