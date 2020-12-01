Fox News’ Sean Hannity seemed to give a frank statement about the veracity of facts presented on his show when he told viewers “I don’t vet the information on this program.”

Hours after saying President Donald Trump “needs to pardon his whole family and himself” before leaving office, Hannity kicked off his Fox show on Monday by complaining once again about “the media mob.” As he sat next to a graphic denouncing “Media Malpractice,” Hannity launched into this…revealing statement:

We, in this hour, I am not told what to say. I don’t vet the information on this program that I give out. We have always been independent, follow our own path on the show. That’s not going to change for me ever.

Given the context of his comment, one could argue that Hannity’s apparent admission was his noting that he doesn’t run his show’s rundown or editorial coverage past network executives.

Later on, during an interview with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Hannity appeared to double back in order to clean up his previous words.

“When I said I don’t vet the program, I vet the program, we vet the facts,” Hannity said. “We got Obama right, we got Russia right, we got Ukraine right. We vetted Biden when nobody else would and the Biden family. We vet what we do. We’re not told what to do. They get everything wrong every single time.”

However, Hannity’s admission of not vetting the contents of his show drew instant notice among political observers, many of whom were not impressed:

Sean Hannity is the Scott Atlas of Sean Hannitys https://t.co/gsbBnqcaYe — Brian Guest (@brguest20) December 1, 2020

Next to a graphic that says “media malpractice,” no less. https://t.co/ZLeRh6Tu9J — Philip Bump (@pbump) December 1, 2020

Sean Hannity Exposes Self on Live TV https://t.co/LGlneAbeH9 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) December 1, 2020

Seriously, guys. You cannot make this shit up https://t.co/0U1zS1x3my — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 1, 2020

This is an incredible admission https://t.co/1XH1chSLYC — Jon Passantino (@passantino) December 1, 2020

The most influential person in political media takes no responsibility for the carnage in his wake. https://t.co/VKXqBsyIoC — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) December 1, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

