Democratic impeachment managers aired previously unseen police dispatches and video footage from the storming of the U.S. Capitol in order to demonstrate how close Donald Trump’s rioting supporters came to members of Congress and their staff. Among the new evidence of Trump’s incitement of insurrection, the most astonishing footage showed Eugene Goodman warning Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) of the approaching danger, just before the Capitol Police officer had his heroic encounter with the insurrectionists.

Representative Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) aired security footage from Jan. 6 showing Goodman running by Romney while the siege on the Capitol was underway. The footage had no audio, but Plaskett explained that Goodman shouted at Romney to get to safety since the mob was getting closer to the Senate chambers.

Plaskett then moved on to footage from the first floor of Congress, where Goodman encountered the rioters before bravely leading them away from the Senate. The footage showed the mob’s perspective as they made their way through the halls of Congress before reaching the corridor where Goodman headed off their advance.

The footage Plaskett shared of Goodman and Romney came amid a plethora of new evidence she submitted for the case against Trump.

The congresswoman also produced radio communications from the Metropolitan Police Department that were never before released. The dispatch had officers who were audibly distressed and requesting backup as they reported numerous injuries and violent confrontations with the mob.

Plaskett went on to air footage from the crowd’s approach to Congress, laying out a timeline as the events of the day unfolded. Eventually, she aired Capitol security footage showing the moment when pro-Trump rioters began to pour inside after breaking a window.

