Some reporters Tuesday noticed Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D- AZ) wearing a shirt with the words “DANGEROUS CREATURE” on it while presiding over the Senate.

Kyrsten Sinema is presiding over the Senate wearing a shirt that reads “DANGEROUS CREATURE.” pic.twitter.com/ESJcmpWBp8 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 23, 2021

While presiding in the U.S. Senate, @SenatorSinema wears a shirt which reads: “DANGEROUS CREATURE” pic.twitter.com/vQCfjWfBLz — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) February 23, 2021

But then, minutes after tweets about Sinema’s shirt spread around on Twitter, Senator Mitt Romney (R- UT) walked up to her and could be heard on a hot mic saying the words, “You’re breaking the internet.”

Senators — they’re (sorta kinda but not really) just like us.

You can watch the clip of Romney and Sinema above, via C-SPAN 2.

