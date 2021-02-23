comScore Mitt Romney to Kyrsten Sinema: You're Breaking the Internet

WATCH: Hot Mic on Senate Floor Picks Up Mitt Romney Telling Kyrsten Sinema She’s ‘Breaking the Internet’ With ‘Dangerous Creature’ Shirt

By Josh FeldmanFeb 23rd, 2021, 4:10 pm

Some reporters Tuesday noticed Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D- AZ) wearing a shirt with the words “DANGEROUS CREATURE” on it while presiding over the Senate.

But then, minutes after tweets about Sinema’s shirt spread around on Twitter, Senator Mitt Romney (R- UT) walked up to her and could be heard on a hot mic saying the words, “You’re breaking the internet.”

Senators — they’re (sorta kinda but not really) just like us.

You can watch the clip of Romney and Sinema above, via C-SPAN 2.

