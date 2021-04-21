James Corden “spontaneously” decided to call Oprah Winfrey and pitch that she should launch her own chain of hotels during a live taping of The Late, Late Show.

Corden got his show rolling on Tuesday night show with news that Pharrell Williams just opened a new hotel in Miami. This prompted Corden to ask his house band “if you could pick a celebrity to open a hotel, whose would you want to stay in?”

Drummer Guillermo Brown said he’d be interested in an Oprah hotel, and guitarist Tim Young leaped on that idea by saying it could be called an “O-tel.” Corden was just as enthused by the idea, so he pulled out his phone and realized he had Winfrey’s number saved. He eventually goes for the call, but when the call went to the answering machine, Corden scrambled to end it while Winfrey’s number was being read into the microphone.

“Neil Patrick Harris is going to be hosting this show tomorrow,” said Corden’s sidekick Ian Karmel. As Corden tried to figure out his next move, he got a call back from someone with no ID, but he missed it as he was sharing with the audience. When he returned the call, he was shocked to get Winfrey on the line, and he went on to pitch the “O-tel” idea.

While these sort of “live” moments are manna from late night heaven for the viewers, they are often pre-produced and presented as “spontaneous” even though they aren’t. Either way, it was no less fun to watch.

Watch above for Winfrey’s reaction, via CBS.

