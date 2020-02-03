Video has emerged of megastar married couple Jay Z and Beyonce sitting for the National Anthem while they attended Super Bowl LIV.

TMZ obtained the video of the power couple attending the game along with their daughter Blue Ivy. The footage, shot from behind, shows the Carter family remaining in their seats as Demi Lovato sang The Star Spangled Banner.

Fox News notes that Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, has a partnership with the NFL which gives him influence over the performance arm at the NFL’s events. The rapper has said that he established the partnership in part to highlight issues related to policy brutality and racial injustice in the justice system.

Sitting and kneeling during the National Anthem has been a contentious issue ever since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the phenomenon years ago. Speaking to The New York Times, Jay-Z argued that Kaepernick was “done wrong” with how he was treated by the NFL.

“I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now – because people are still dying?” The rapper said.

Watch above, via TMZ

