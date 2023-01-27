WATCH: Jessica Tarlov’s Fox News Take Down of Trump That Apparently Sparked Personal Attack From Former President

Former President Donald Trump lit into Fox News host Jessica Tarlov on Friday with a personal attack mocking her voice. However, looking back at Thursday’s episode of The Five, it would appear that Trump was most likely upset by the merit of Tarlov’s argument during one segment, in which she pointed out Trump’s legacy of adding to the national debt.

“So much in spending that you cause inflation and then look back and say this was all caused by the Trump tax cuts of 2017. That doesn’t make any sense. Biden wants to run his last campaign and the media shouldn’t let him do it,” said co-host Dana Perino to kick off the discussion.

“All right. So I’ll go right to you, Jessica. I mean, didn’t Joe Biden go on the biggest spending spree in American history?” then asked Judge Jeanine Pirro of Tarlov who sits in the “liberal seat” on the show.

“No. Donald Trump actually spent a lot more than him. So Donald Trump is personally responsible as the president for about 30% of the national debt. And I believe Joe Biden’s brought it down by 1.4 trillion since he’s been in office,” Tarlov replied.

The other co-hosts jumped at that and spoke over each other. Jesse Watters could be heard saying “that’s the deficit” while Perino added, “When the Covid money went out.”

“You asked a question, I answered it,” Tarlov hit back, adding:

Donald Trump is responsible for more of the national debt than Joe Biden is. Period. End of story. Those are what the numbers say. We also had a good jobs report today or a good economic report. And I know Brian, you spoke about it this morning on Fox and Friends. 2.9%, fourth quarter growth, 2.1% increase in consumer spending. Those are good indicators when people are talking about all the layoffs. The layoffs are in one sector — in tech. And basically they’re right sizing the fact that they over hired in 2021, 2021, sorry, and 2022. So they’re going back to the mean there. They paid people way too much. Give people big fancy titles. They couldn’t afford to do that. So I’m not for calling everybody a MAGA Republican. I know that was part of what he was talking about today. And he does have an economic record to run on and he does have the fact that you have important representatives, so much so that people thought that he could be speaker, this Kevin Hern, who said, we have to make these we have to make hard decisions about what’s going on with Social Security and Medicare. And he’s part of a conference of 160 conservative Republicans who have said that they want to look at changing the retirement age.

“That’s something that Nancy Mace, for instance, a Republican said is absolute nonstarter. Nonstarter. McCarthy said that as well. But get your caucus in line if you don’t want Democrats talking about the fact that there are people in your conference who are important to you, by the way, saying that we should raise the retirement age, people are going to pay attention to it and they’re going to vote accordingly,” Tarlov concluded.

Trump, who regularly comments on media he does not like, took to his Truth Social to denounce Tarlov, writing:

REVIEW: I really like The Five on FoxNews, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible. Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable. Juan Williams was terrible, but better than her. I know the show is doing well, but no thanks to Jessica. I find her impossible to take in large doses, & put out this “REVIEW” because it is important to expose Fake News, & Fake People!

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

