WATCH: Jill Biden Receives Standing Ovation Before Announcing Best Song of the Year at the Grammys

First Lady Jill Biden received a standing ovation as she took the stage as the surprise presenter for the Best Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammys.

Host Trevor Noah opened the segment by saying, “Welcome back to music’s biggest night. This next presenter is the only person in the world who knows which of tonight’s songs the president sings in the shower,” before guessing that it was Lizzo’s hit song “About Damn Time.”

Noah followed with “Ladies and Gentlemen, the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden.”

The First Lady did not take issue with Noah’s omission of the “Dr.” honorific and instead appeared taken aback by the immediate standing ovation she received from the top music stars in near proximity.

First Lady Biden first honored Iranian singer Shervin Hajipour with the first ever “Song for Social Change Special Merit Award” after his video of the protest song supporting Women’s rights in Iran went viral.

The first lady said Hajipour’s hit song “Baraye” became “the anthem of the Mahsa Amini protests, a powerful and poetic poem for freedom and women’s rights.” An emotional Hajipour received the award via streamed video.

Biden then announced Best Song of the Year to a stunned 73-year-old Bonnie Raitt for her song “Just Like That,” getting the award over superstars Taylor Swift, Adele, Harry Styles, and Beyonce, who were also nominated for the award.

Watch above via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com