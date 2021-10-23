WATCH: Jim Acosta Literally Chases Republicans to Ask Why They Opposed Holding Bannon in Contempt

On his Saturday show, CNN’s Jim Acosta played video of himself chasing down members of the Republican party who opposed holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress.

Nine Republicans voted with Democrats on Thursday in holding former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress, a vote which resulted in a criminal referral to the Department of Justice over Bannon’s refusal to comply with a subpoena from the select committee investigating the events of January 6.

“We begin with a question we ask so often on this show: Why are so many Republicans are opposed to getting to the bottom of the January 6th attack,” said Acosta on Saturday. He said this came up once again due to the lack of GOP members on that criminal referral.

“Because we wanted answers and because a lot of Republicans don’t want to come on this show, we went up to the Hill to find them,” he said introducing the clips.

In the first, Acosta tracked down Rep. Chip Roy from Texas, asking him why he decided not to vote for the contempt complaint.

“Because the entire commission is a sham setup from the get,” said Roy, continue to walk swiftly on his way.

‘

Acosta asked if that means people “just ignore” subpoenas that Roy might issue if in the majority in the future.

“The premise is all wrong,” said Roy. “I have no idea any of the debates or discussion that occurred in this committee, and it’s based on a committee that’s structured to be a political committee from the every beginning. That’s how it was set up. That’s the problem. You undermine the rule of law when you don’t have the foundational principle to start with it.”

Back in the studio, Acosta understatedly observed, “We were walking at a pretty fast clip there.”

He also showed his confrontation with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, with whom he brought up the news of her aggressive exchange of words with Rep. Liz Cheney on the House floor following that vote.

When Acosta asked why that confrontation came to pass, Green answered “because she’s a traitor.”

In a second MTG clip, Greene said the reason for her vote against the Bannon charge is that “I’m not self-absorbed like the rest of these jerks here in Congress.”

When Acosta asked her why she was “protecting” Bannon, Rep. Taylor-Green replied, “Because I care about the American people.”

She also accused Acosta of Trump derangement syndrome.

Watch the clips above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com