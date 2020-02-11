Joe Scarborough literally pointed and laughed at the distressed jeans that fellow Morning Joe contributor John Heilemann wore for an on-location episode of the MSNBC morning show in New Hampshire for the day’s first primary.

While the ridicule may have been intended to come off as light teasing or displaced affection, but instead felt a bit more like an outtake from Mean Girls.

Scarborough opened his dig by noting how Heilemann “brought his grave diggers best. Those pants right there,” to which Heilemann deflected with “I’ve had a hard couple weeks. These were intact before this primary started.”

A close-up of Heilemann’s jeans revealed the sort of distressed wear and holes designers add because…that’s the style that some choose to wear?

“You say a hard couple weeks are those are $500 in Brooklyn,” Scarborough shot back before saying, with a smile “what a poser!”

As the panel and audience openly laughed at Heilemann’s fashion choice, Mika Brzezinski wrapped with “I’m the only one that’s allowed to be mean to John.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]