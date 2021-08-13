WATCH: John Berman and Brianna Keilar Tear Up After Distraught Father of Hospitalized Baby Begs People to Get Vaccine

CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar were overcome with emotion after they interview a man whose infant has been hospitalized with COVID-19, and who made an emotional plea for the unvaccinated to get the shot.

On Friday morning’s edition of New Day, Keilar and Berman conducted a heart-wrenching interview with Kyle Butrum, whose 1 year-old son Carter Butrum is in the hospital and on oxygen with Covid.

Mr. Butrum spoke about Carter’s condition, which he said is improving but “touch and go,” and about the visitation restrictions due to the pandemic that keep him from being able to see his son.

“What’s your message to people out there, what do people need to do to make sure that kids like Carter aren’t getting sick?” Berman asked.

Butrum said he’s been asked by friends what can be done to help him, and that although that’s “a nice gesture, but the gravity of the situation is there’s nothing you can do to help me.”

“I can’t go to the hospital, I can’t even help him. There’s nothing you can do to help the family members, there’s nothing there’s nothing you can do,” he continued. “The only thing you can do to prevent someone else from doing this is to get your vaccine. So that another child doesn’t have to do this. And another family…”

Butrum choked up, and then struggled through emotion to continue.

“… doesn’t have to send your kid away, so another father doesn’t have to stand at the back of an ambulance and wonder if that’s the last time you’re going to see your son. Because you can’t go with him. That’s how you can help me. And that’s how, I hate to be so blunt about it but there’s nothing you can do to help me. The only thing you can do to help me is help the next person.”

An emotional Berman told Butrum “I hope you are listening to you Kyle,” and added that “we’re doing our part to get your message out. Go get vaccinated. Help kids like Carter be at home with their families where they should be.”

After the interview, a visibly upset Keilar told Berman “I think there are a lot of people watching that who are having as hard of time as I am keeping it together. It’s so hard to hear him say that. There’s nothing you can do for him. It’s what can we do for future families, maybe even your own family.”

Watch above via CNN.

