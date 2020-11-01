Saturday Night Live host John Mulaney joked about binge-watching Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press conferences in the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak and getting shade from his 94-year-old grandmother during his opening monologue.

“I love those press conferences,” Mulaney said about Cuomo. “He would walk out every day a little too excited then he’d sit down and be like, ‘OK, today is Tuesday.’ A hint of pride that he remembered the day. As if backstage, one of his jabronis was like, ‘There’s no way you’re remembering the day.'”

“I am worried that when the coronavirus is over, Cuomo won’t realize that his show is over,” Mulaney continued after giving his best impression of a Cuomo press conference. “I’m scared he’ll take it on the road and try to play stadiums, like ‘Hey, who wants to hear about my daughter’s boyfriend?’ Everyone’s like, ‘Play Covid!’ And by the way, he’s not even our least-weird politician of America.”

Echoing the show’s cold open about the 2020 election, Mulaney then began mocking the 2020 election as an “elderly man contest.”

“Rest assured, no matter what happens, nothing much will change in the United States,” Mulaney said about Nov. 3. “The rich will continue to prosper while the poor languish. Families will be upended by mental illness and drug addiction. Jane Lynch will continue to book lots of projects. And when she does, she’ll deliver.”

But before the skits began, Mulaney brought up his grandmother, who he recalled often roasts him.

“She says, ‘You know, I used to be Carolyn Stanton,'” Mulaney said about his grandmother. “But now everyone says I’m John Mulaney’s grandmother. Well, I want you to know that if I wasn’t your grandmother, I wouldn’t know who you are. Sorry!”

Watch above, via NBC.

