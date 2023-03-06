WATCH: John Oliver Takes His Shot at ‘F*cking Gross and Awful’ Ron DeSantis in 16 Minute Scorcher

John Oliver took his big shot at Ron DeSantis (R), ridiculing the Florida governor in a scorching 16-minute rant for devoting so much of his public agenda to politically battling “wokeism” in America.

The Last Week Tonight host focused most his show Sunday on DeSantis — starting with the tense relationship between him and Donald Trump as the former president runs for office again. After mocking DeSantis over his Fox News appearances and his antagonism with reporters, Oliver turned his attention to DeSantis’ policy record, specifically “his willingness to wage big, symbolic culture wars” against liberal and progressive ideologies.

After rolling footage of DeSantis railing against “wokeism” over and over, Oliver snarked that “DeSantis says ‘woke’ so often, it begins to lose all meaning.” He then mocked DeSantis for the fact that his lawyer once defined the term “woke” in court as “the view there are systemic injustices in American society, and the need to have policies that address them.”

“Hell of a thing for someone to admit to everyone that you are against,” Oliver scoffed. “DeSantis might really want to invest in a lawyer more willing to lie for him.”

Oliver went on to call DeSantis “f*cking gross and awful” for how he inserted himself into the controversy surrounding transgender swimmer Lia Thomas competing against biological women. After noting that DeSantis’ proclamation on the subject was “completely pointless” to the NCAA, Oliver accused the governor of pushing “empty, hateful proclamations” and “attention-grabbing bills that seem designed to delight conservatives and enrage liberals.”

Watch two 3-minute excerpts of Oliver’s 16 minute rant above, via HBO.

