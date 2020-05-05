WATCH: Joy Behar Holds Rare Agreement With Sean Hannity on Gun-Toting Lockdown Protesters

Fox News’ Sean Hannity and The View‘s Joy Behar are on direct opposites of the political spectrum, and yet, the two reached a very rare meeting of the minds on the coronavirus lockdown protests happening in Michigan.

Behar joined her colleagues on Tuesday to discuss protests around the country as people continue to demonstrate against governors keeping their states shut down to enforce social distancing. Sunny Hostin got the first crack at the topic, and she decried protesters who’ve used their rallies to flout public health guidelines and hold intense confrontations with law enforcement.

“I was floored. I was hurt. I just couldn’t believe it,” Hostin said. “When you have Governor Whitmer of Michigan saying there were a lot of people carrying nooses and Confederate flags, I don’t understand what that has to do with protesting to get back to work with the coronavirus.”

Shortly afterwards, Whoopi Goldberg rolled a clip from Hannity’s Monday night show where the Fox host sided with Whitmer’s detractors, but objected to their “militia look” from the guns they carried during their protests.

“Show of force is dangerous,” Hannity said. “That puts our police at risk. And by the way, your message will never be heard, whoever you people are. No one should be attempting to intimidate officials with a show of force.”

While Behar did not exactly give Hannity credit for his position, Goldberg noted that the two of them had a “weird” agreement on the matter.

“Things are bad when even Sean Hannity is telling these crazy people to stop it. Just stop it…I come from the generation where we protested the Vietnam War. People were carrying flowers and love beads. Nobody was carrying a gun. Okay? That is not a protest. That is a terrorist act or the indication of — I don’t say they’re terrorists, but they’re certainly intimidators. They’re trying to intimidate people with this. And the radio silence on the right about this, besides Sean Hannity, I haven’t heard anybody else say something like that. The whole thing is very political.”

