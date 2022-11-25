WATCH: Joy Reid Accepts Herschel Walker’s Debate Challenge But Only Under One Condition

MSNBC host Joy Reid has accepted Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker’s challenge to a debate on her show but made clear she has one stipulation.

Walker faces incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in a Dec. 6 runoff since neither got the needed 50 percent in the midterms this month to avoid a runoff.

Appearing on The Charlie Kirk Show on the streaming platform Real America’s Voice on Wednesday, Walker said:

I’d love to debate Joy Reid. You know, Senator Warnock, he’s a slick, talking-smooth dressy guy, but in that debate, I took him to school because he found out a lot of things he didn’t know and I can do the same thing with Joy Reid any time of the day. I think people sit on TV and they talk. It’s easy to talk, but I’ve been a man that have worked my whole life. I built companies, I’ve signed the front of a paycheck. They’ve never done any of that. They don’t know how to do it. I do. And I say any day of the week she want to debate she can show up here and I’ll debate her as well on any subject. She can come up with the subject, and let’s go at it.

Reid’s response on Wednesday during The ReidOut: Bring it.

“Okay, Herschel. Come on. … No, seriously,” she said. “We reached out to your team. We will have you on The ReidOut any day. We can debate. Just tell us when.”

However, Reid provided a condition for the debate.

“But I do want to make one thing clear, Herschel. You can’t bring your friends. … You have to do this debate on your own,” she said as she showed some of Walker’s appearances on Fox News alongside GOP senators, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“But come on! The doors of the church are open like the pastors say,” concluded Reid.

Watch above via MSNBC.

