WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre Shuts Down Entire Briefing After Reporter’s Chaotic Badgering Outburst

White House Press Secretary Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre abruptly ended Thursday’s White House press briefing after an interruptive exchange with Today News Africa chief White House correspondent Simon Ateba.

Ateba was asking about next week’s U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, where African leaders will descend on Washington, and the back-and-forth devolved quickly.

Here’s how the chaos — during which Jean-Pierre called on a different reporter, only to have Ateba interrupt — all went down:

ATEBA: Can you take a question on the U.S.-Africa Summit? Can you take a question on the U.S.-Africa Summit? JEAN-PIERRE: I … ATEBA: Karine, why is it so hard to take a question on the U.S.-Africa Summit when the president’s [meeting] 50 African leaders, the biggest gathering of leaders of his administration. Why is it hard for you to give me a question? While Ateba was asking “why is it so hard,” Jean-Pierre looked stoic and frustrated. JEAN-PIERRE: It is not hard, I’ve answered, I’ve… ATEBA: No, it’s not because … JEAN-PIERRE: Would you let me answer the question or are going to … ATEBA: You don’t give us question. JEAN-PIERRE: Okay. I’m trying to answer your question.

However, Ateba didn’t ask a question, rather asked if he could ask a queston. Jean-Pierre tried calling on the other reporter as Ateba tried to ask a question in which Jean-Pierre accused Ateba of not letting her answer him.

After a couple more moments of a tense back-and-forth, Jean-Pierre ended the briefing.

“Okay, thanks, everybody,” she said. “See you tomorrow.”

Jean-Pierre then walked away from the podium.

This is not the first time Ateba has clashed with Jean-Pierre. She blasted him when he tried to ask outgoing White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci last month a question during his final briefing.

Ateba previously accused Jean-Pierre of blacklisting him.

Watch above via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com