Fox & Friends questioned Kayleigh McEnany about President Donald Trump’s exchange with CBS reporter Weijia Jiang, prompting the White House press secretary to slam the press corps.

At the end of Trump’s White House press briefing on Monday, he stormed out shortly after Jiang, a Chinese American reporter, asked him why he is touting U.S. coronavirus testing numbers and comparing them to the rest of the world while the death toll increases. Trump responded by telling her “they’re losing their lives everywhere in world, maybe that’s a question you should ask China.” This prompted Jiang to ask Trump “Why are you saying that to me, specifically, that I should ask China?”

“I’m not saying it specifically to anybody,” said Trump. “I’m saying it to anybody that would ask a nasty question like that.”

McEnany was asked about that moment during a Tuesday Fox & Friends interview, and Brian Kilmeade tee’d her up by saying “I guess [Jiang] was saying maybe the president was saying that because she’s Asian? Was that figured into that at all?”

“No, that’s a ridiculous assertion,” McEnany replied. She continued:

But what I would note is that leave it to the members of the White House press corps to make it about them, to take a question, to turn around and somehow say how dare you ask this of me, me, me. Well guess what? it’s not about me. This is about the American people. President Trump says ask China about this, ask China about the facts that they slow walked information that alongside the who that American lives were put at risk. China has real questions to answer here, but believe it about the White House press corps to make it about themselves.

Watch above, via Fox News.

