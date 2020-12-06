WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Implicitly Acknowledges Biden’s 2020 Election Victory

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany implicitly admitted President Donald Trump lost the 2020 Election while she railed at Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) over the situation in his state.

McEnany (who was presented on Fox & Friends as a Trump campaign adviser once again) spoke to Pete Hegseth on Sunday, and he asked her about the Trump legal team’s new strategy of compelling state legislators to appoint electors who would vote for the president in spite of the results in their state. This comes after Trump’s team has seen dozens of setbacks in court and failed to produce credible evidence that the election was tainted by mass fraud.

As McEnany affirmed the Trump team’s strategy, she lashed out at Kemp for saying the authority to implement a new signature match rule lies with Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger.

“False, Governor Kemp,” McEnany snapped. “You have the power to call in a special legislative session because right now, if we lose these two senate seats, guess who’s casting the deciding vote in this country for our government? It will be Kamala Harris.”

McEnany didn’t say any of this, but the underlying presumption of her comments is that Trump lost the election to President-Elect Joe Biden. This also coincides with what the 2020 election means for Georgia’s incoming senate runoffs, for those elections might reshape the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

McEnany remains one of Trump’s most vocal advocates, having refused to say for weeks that the president should concede and acknowledge the election results. On the contrary, McEnany has insisted Trump actually won the contest and will be re-inaugurated in January.

Watch above, via Fox News.

