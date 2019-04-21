WATCH: Kellyanne Conway Refuses to Answer When Asked if Trump Lied About Trying to Fire Mueller

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on ABC’s This Week Sunday morning, where she faced a brutal questioning from anchor Martha Raddatz over whether President Donald Trump lied about his attempts to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Raddatz noted portions of the Mueller report that detail Trump’s efforts to have former White House lawyer Don McGahn fire the special counsel. The ABC anchor then played two clips of Trump denying outright that he was even considering firing Mueller — including one in which he called a New York Times report on the subject “fake news.”

In response, Conway swiped at Raddatz for the length of her question, before arguing the president was “frustrated” by the probe.

“We are talking about what the president said,” Raddatz interjected. “He called it fake news. He said he did not try to have Mueller… removed. That’s not true.”

“The Mueller report itself says that there is no interference,” Conway replied.

“I just read to you about the Mueller report,” Raddatz said.

“If the president wanted to fire Bob Mueller he would have. In other words he has the authority to do that,” Conway said, though she never answered the question of whether Trump lied.

JUST IN: Asked repeatedly, Kellyanne Conway won’t say if Don McGahn’s account that Trump asked McGahn to fire Mueller is true. “If the president wanted to fire Bob Mueller he would have … he has the authority to do that,” she tells @martharaddatz https://t.co/yZdNkcaXhi pic.twitter.com/kApJkcu3wC — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 21, 2019

