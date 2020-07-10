Kellyanne Conway set a low bar for the turnout at President Donald Trump’s outdoor New Hampshire rally weeks after members of his campaign touted a high attendance in Tulsa that underperformed expectations.

“I think there are so many millions literally of Trump/Pence voters who don’t want to go to rallies because they are already supporting the president,” Conway said on Fox & Friends Friday. “They will do what they can to get other people to support the president but they don’t want to go to rallies because maybe they’re older or they have some of the underlying comorbidities.”

The Saturday rally in New Hampshire was moved to an outdoor venue to avoid the low attendance numbers that plagued Trump’s address in Tulsa, his first rally since concerns around Covid-19 heightened. It also was meant to appease to public health officials, who criticized the president for hosting Tulsa’s rally in the indoor BOK Center.

In an interview with NBC News, a campaign official bluntly said, “We can’t have a repeat of Tulsa,” in reference to its low turnout numbers. On June 20, a member of the Tulsa fire department said just 6,200 people attended the event in the center capable of holding up to 19,000. A Tulsa health official also said this week the rally “likely contributed” to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The “Make America Great Again” rally is expected to begin at 8 p.m. EST. on Saturday outside the Portsmouth International Airport. While being outdoors reduces the spread of the novel virus, the CDC still advises to avoid mass gatherings.

Watch above, via Fox News.

