WATCH: KJP Laughs at Peter Doocy Question About What ‘Four Letter Word’ She Let Fly After Latest Biden Document News

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy had some fun with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday, asking her what expletive she let fly when she found out President Joe Biden had been caught retaining classified documents.

“When you found out that the FBI had located even more classified materials in Wilmington, which four-letter word did you use?” Doocy asked.

“Oh, my goodness, Peter,” replied Jean-Pierre with a laugh.

“President Biden is still intending to run for reelection in 2024. Right?” Doocy then asked, striking a more serious tone.

“I’ll just repeat what the president said after the midterm election, which is he intends to run. I’m going to be very careful from here, as you know, because we are covered by the Hatch Act. And I’m not going to speak further to his process,” she replied.

“Is there a precedent for people running for president after FBI agents search their sock drawer?” Doocy followed up.

“Say that one more time, say that beginning part?” asked Jean-Pierre, seeking some clarification.

“Is there a precedent for people running for president after…” Doocy replied as Jean-Pierre jumped in.

“It sounds like you it sounds like you already know the answer to that question,” she shot back, apparently referring to former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

The two spoke over each other briefly, before Jean-Pierre answered:

Here’s what the president’s going to focus on. He’s going to focus on continuing to deliver for the American people. That’s his focus. That’s what he focuses on every day. That’s what he’s been focusing on the last two years. And nothing is going to change that. You think about the bipartisan infrastructure legislation. You think about the Inflation Reduction Act. You think about the CHIPS and Science Act. Bypass those. The bipartisan one, the last two that I mentioned, done in a bipartisan way. That’s what the president wants to do. He wants to continue to deliver on his economic plan that is going to build the economy from the bottom up, middle out. That is what matters to the president.

“The House Oversight Committee chairman says this document situation has all the makings of a potential cover-up. Is President Biden involved in a cover-up?” Doocy then asked, not letting up.

“We’ve been very clear here from this administration. The president has been very clear that he takes this very seriously when it comes to that, when it comes to classified information, when it comes to classified documents, and that his team has been has been fully cooperative with this legal matter,” she replied.

“Anything else, Peter?” Jean-Pierre concluded. “And this is — and I’m going to be very serious — you asked me kind of a question that everybody laughed at, which was interesting question to ask, but any other any other underlying questions that you may have? I would refer you to my colleagues, the White House counsel. I’m going to continue to be prudent. I’m going to be continue to be consistent and refer you to any questions you have there.”

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

