WATCH: Lightning Strikes Spire of One World Trade Center During Meteorologist’s Live Report

ABC 7 New York captured a remarkable moment in New York City on Friday, when viewers could see lightning striking the spire of One World Trade Center during a live report from chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg.

Goldberg was covering the thunderstorms in the tri-state area — there were multiple severe thunderstorm warnings issued earlier this afternoon — and as he was providing an update around 4:48 pm, lightning struck the spire.

“Oh, wow!” he exclaimed, telling viewers this is actually “the second time this has happened to me on air.”

“It looks like it struck the spire of One World Trade, which is exactly what it’s supposed to do,” Goldberg said. “That is amazing.”

You can watch above, via ABC 7.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]