Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will deliver an address to his supporters Wednesday, in which he is expected address his decision to drop out of the 2020 presidential race. The event is scheduled for 11::45 a.m. ET.

The Sanders team confirmed on Wednesday that they will be suspending their campaign in pursuit of the presidency in the 2020 election. The news means former Vice President Joe Biden is now the presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party’s race against President Donald Trump.

Sanders insisted in recent weeks that he would remain in the race, even though primary losses to Biden last month put the future of his campaign in a state of uncertainty. The coronavirus crisis posed a complication to his plans, however, for not only were he and Biden unable to campaign normally, but the primary elections of several states were pushed back lately out of concern for social distancing policies.

Watch above.

