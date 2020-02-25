CBS, Twitter and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute are hosting Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate, which you can watch live above.

The seven candidates on stage are former Vice President Joe Biden, former mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former mayor Pete Buttigieg, and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.

The debate will be broadcast live from Charleston — just a few days after Sanders won the Nevada caucuses on Saturday, and a few days before the South Carolina primary.

