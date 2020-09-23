WATCH LIVE: Fauci, Top U.S. Health Officials Testify Before Senate on Federal Coronavirus Response

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions is holding a hearing with the nation’s top health officials in order to get a status report on the coronavirus pandemic.

The session will hear testimony from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield, Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Adam Giroir, and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn with regards to the federal response to Covid-19. The hearing comes after the U.S. officially passed the grim milestone of 200,000 deaths from the virus, and it is highly like that it will center on the development of a vaccine, Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis, and the president’s recent disputes with health officials.

Watch above, via Washington Post.

