A memorial service will be held in Minneapolis Thursday to honor the life of George Floyd. The service will coincide with other memorials in cities throughout the country, and the event in Minneapolis is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST.

Floyd’s name has been a rallying cry for racial justice in America since video emerged of his killing while in police custody. Floyd died saying he could not breathe as Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck, while three other cops assisted with the arrest.

All four officers have been discharged from the Minneapolis Police Department after the incident, and Chauvin is facing criminal charges for second and third-degree murder. His three colleagues — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — were also charged on Wednesday for “aiding and abetting second-degree murder.”

The memorial for Floyd will take place at North Central University’s Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary, were Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a national eulogy. The Floyd family’s attorney, Ben Crump, is also expected to give an address on civil rights and criminal justice.

This memorial will be followed by other services later in the week. One will take place at the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Raeford, North Carolina on Saturday, and another will happen on Tuesday at the Fountains of Praise in Houston.

