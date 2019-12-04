The House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings kick off on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST.

In this next stage of the impeachment inquiry, constitutional law experts will testify before the committee, which is chaired by Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler (NY). The top Republican on the committee is Rep. Doug Collins (GA). Both are expected to give opening statements before calling witnesses.

The Judiciary Committee hearings follow dramatic testimony from top officials in President Donald Trump’s administration testifying before the House Intelligence Committee about the White House policy towards Ukraine. The impeachment inquiry was launched after it was revealed Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.

In a report released Tuesday night, Democrats laid out their findings so far in the inquiry. The report said the probe had “uncovered a months-long effort by President Trump to use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election.” The report also revealed previously unknown ties between the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes (CA), and individuals involved in the Ukraine scheme.

Republicans themselves released a report that defended Trump against any allegations of wrongdoing.

Watch the hearings above live, via PBS, from 10 a.m.

