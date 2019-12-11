Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee today, where he will face questions about his report on the FBI’s investigation of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. The hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET.

Horowitz’s findings sparked a firestorm when he determined that there were legitimate grounds for the FBI to launch their probe into a possible connection between the Trump campaign and Russia’s efforts to interfere with the election. While Trump and his allies claimed for years that the surveillance was illegal and politically motivated, the report says there’s no evidence that the investigation was launched due to political bias in the FBI, nor did it embed undercover agents in Trump’s campaign.

Horowitz’s findings debunk many of the conspiracy theories surrounding the investigation, but its also likely that he’ll be asked about the “serious performance failures” he spotted from the FBI’s handling of the probe. Many of these errors were connected to the FBI’s repeated application for a FISA warrant to conduct surveillance on Carter Page. This and other errors outlined in Horowitz’s report have prompted Trump defenders to discredit the investigation by saying it was shoddily done, and that claims of FBI bias and malpractice still hold up.

It is also possible Horowitz will react to John Durham’s separate, ongoing review of the FBI, and there might also be questions about how Attorney General William Barr is disputing the IG’s justification of the probe.

[Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images]

