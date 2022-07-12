WATCH LIVE: January 6 Committee Resumes Hearings on Extremist Groups at the Capitol Riot

The January 6 Committee will resume hearings today on former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Today will be the 7th televised proceeding from the committee, and it follows the hiatus it took after the groundbreaking testimony it heard from Cassidy Hutchinson, the former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Today’s hearing is expected to focus on the extremist groups involved in the storming of the Capitol, and the connections they have with Trump and his confidantes.

The far-right groups to be scrutinized at the hearing include the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, and acolytes of the QAnon movement. The committee cited security concerns as they declined to say which witnesses will give testimony today, but the witnesses are likely to include Jason Van Tatenhove, a former spokesman for the Oath Keepers, and Stephen Ayres, who pled guilty to disorderly conduct last month after joining the faction of the mob that infiltrated the Capitol Building.

The hearing is likely to touch on how Trump invited his supporters to his “Save America” rally on January 6, specifically his tweet where he said “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” The hearing will also include clips from the committee’s recorded interview with former White House counsel Pat Cippolone, plus documentary footage from Nick Quested, who was following the Proud Boys on the day of the riot.

Watch above, via the January 6 Committee.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com