White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing today, Thursday, March 4th at 12:45. She will be joined by Secretary of Veteran Affairs Dennis McDonough.

The briefing takes place on a day when the House session has been canceled over security concerns that some sort of reprisal of the January 6th attack on the Capitol might take place. The continued spreading of the lie of a stolen election and QAnon conspiracists are likely to come up.

During a press gaggle, President Joe Biden dismissed the careless actions of those eager to pretend that the coronavirus pandemic is over by ending abatement efforts and not wearing masks as “Neanderthal thinking.”

This comment has been predictably picked up by right-of-center opinion media programs and falsely reported as Biden calling Republicans Neanderthals. He did not, but nonetheless, this is a topic that may come up in Thursday’s briefing.

Perhaps assembled press will have learned the proper pronunciation of “Neanderthal.”

