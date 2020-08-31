WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Delivers Remarks in Pittsburgh, Asking ‘Are You Safe in Trump’s America?’

Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak in Pittsburgh today on President Donald Trump‘s policies and actions, as well as recent news of unrest and violence in American cities, and ask the question: “Are you safe in Donald Trump’s America?”

“This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can’t stop the violence – because for years he has fomented it,” Biden will say according to his prepared remarks.

“Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?” he will ask. He is expected to speak about unrest as well as the coronavirus pandemic, and Trump’s economic policies.

Watch the livestream above, courtesy of the Washington Post.

