WATCH LIVE: Kayleigh McEnany Holds First White House Press Briefing in 13 Days

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold a press briefing on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET. This comes on the day that followed an Electoral College vote that confirms President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 general election, a result that outgoing President Donald Trump has not conceded he lost.

It also comes one day after the resignation (ouster?) of Attorney General William Barr was announced by President Trump via Twitter. Coincidentally, the last briefing, held on December 2nd, came just after news broke that Barr had appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham as a special counsel, tasked with probing the origins of the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

McEnany will almost certainly face questions about Barr’s departure, President Trump’s refusal to concede, despite losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, as well as his continued baseless claims that the election was somehow stolen. Also, the United States passed another grim milestone in recent days, recording over 300,000 confirmed total deaths from Covid-19, another issue that will likely come up.

Earlier in the day, President Trump retweeted a specious claim made by pro-MAGA attorney Lin Wood that curiously claimed Trump would be sending Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to jail. Yet there was no explanation on why or what jurisdiction would allow President Trump to send these two Republican elected officials to jail.

Watch above, via The White House.

