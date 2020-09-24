White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a briefing today at 1:00 p.m. et.

It is likely that McEnany will face questions about President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the 2020 election. The president raised eyebrows among political observers and even among fellow Republicans when he gave an ambiguous answer to a question about whether he would facilitate a peaceful transition no matter how the 2020 election ends. Trump doubled down on that during a radio show interview earlier in the day.

There is also the possibility McEnany will be asked about the resurgence of civil unrest in light of the Breonna Taylor shooting case decision. Protests in Louisville turned violent last night as demonstrators railed against the news that the cops involved in the search of Breonna’s apartment would not be directly charged over her death. The development comes after months of outrage over incidents of police violence toward African Americans.

