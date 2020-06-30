White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.

McEnany is likely to face questions about President Donald Trump’s denial of receiving intelligence that Russia offered secret bounties to Taliban-linked militia for killing American troops in Afghanistan. As the administration continues to insist that the information wasn’t credible enough to present before the president, reports have suggested that former White House national security adviser John Bolton discussed the matter with Trump last year. In addition, reports say the intel appeared in a written briefing Trump received in February, plus congressional Democrats have pushed back on his characterization that the story is a possible “hoax.”

It is also possible that McEnany will comment on 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the press conference he held earlier in the day. Aside from slamming Trump over the bounty intel, Biden spoke about the continued civil unrest throughout the country, and ripped the president for promoting a video of Trump supporters shouting “white power.”

Other questions are likely to revolve around the coronavirus pandemic, due to the testimony Dr. Anthony Fauci just gave before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

