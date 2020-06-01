WATCH LIVE: Kayleigh McEnany Holds White House Press Briefing

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold a press briefing Monday, following a weekend of nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd led to violent clashes between police and demonstrators.

President Donald Trump has refrained from delivering an Oval Office address on the protests, despite some members of his administration reportedly urging him to do so. He has spoken out against the protestors and his political enemies on Twitter, and berated governors in a phone call Monday.

Audio of the call that was leaked to the media Monday revealed the president calling governors “weak” and demanding they “dominate” protesters with force after another night of protests in cities and outside the White House. Some cities are considering implementing curfews to crack down on the protests.

Appearing on Fox & Friends Monday morning, McEnany downplayed the impact of a Trump Oval Office address.

“The president has addressed this repeatedly,” McEnany said. “So I looked, and going back to the first day he saw this video, he has addressed the absolutely horrific video of George Floyd. He has routinely addressed, in his remarks less than 48 hours ago, the issue of law and order in our streets. He’s issued several statements.”

“But here’s the thing, Ainsley. A national Oval Office address is not going to stop Antifa. What’s going to stop Antifa is action. And this president has committed to acting on this. He has several meetings pertaining to that today. And that’s his focus — acting and keeping our streets safe.”

Watch McEnany’s briefing live above at 2 p.m. ET.

