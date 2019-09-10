Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will hold a press briefing at the White House today, which will undoubtedly be dominated by the breaking news of John Bolton‘s departure. The briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET.

Bolton was expected to join Pompeo and Mnuchin at the podium today, but those plans were scuttled President Donald Trump’s announcement that he has fired his White House National Security Advisor. (An account which Bolton has disputed, claiming he offered his resignation unprompted on Monday night.)

….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs has reported that Bolton already left the White House and will not be participate in the press conference after all.

Bolton is no longer in the building here at the White House. He will not participate in the 1:30p briefing, I’m told. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 10, 2019

It isn’t clear what the briefing was supposed to be about or if Pompeo and Mnuchin will take questions, but if they do, queries about Bolton’s departure are a certainty. These questions figure to revolve around how Bolton is contradicting Trump by claiming he resigned instead of being fired.

Watch above, via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com