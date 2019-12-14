WATCH LIVE: MSNBC Public Education Forum with Democratic Presidential Candidates

MSNBC’s “Public Education Forum 2020: Equity and Opportunity for All” on Saturday features eight Democratic presidential candidates: Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, and Elizabeth Warren.

“Education unions, students, parents and civil rights groups are expected to grill Democratic hopefuls on public education issues,” writes MSNBC of the event, which began at around 11 am on Saturday. Watch live above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]