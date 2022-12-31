WATCH LIVE: New Years Eve Ball Drop for 2023 in New York City

2022 is coming to an end, which means New York City will ring in the new year with the ball drop in Times Square.

Despite the rainy weather, thousands of people poured into Times Square to enjoy the celebrity appearances, the concerts, and of course, the ball drop. The night has been a consistent spectacle, and despite the rain and fog, revelers will bask in the confetti and the bright lights as they welcome 2023 to America.

Watch above via NBC New York.

