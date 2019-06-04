President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a joint press conference on Tuesday for the second day of his state visit to the United Kingdom. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m. ET.

Brexit is one of the most likely topics that will come up, given Trump’s support for the exodus and the source of frustration it has been for the outgoing PM. The president has repeatedly hinted that he wants to make “a very, very substantial trade deal” once the UK detaches itself from the European Union, though reports also suggest that he wants May to make a deal with him before she resigns three days from today.

It is also possible Trump will be asked about his renewed feud with London mayor Sadiq Khan. The president’s state visit is expected to be protested throughout his time in the English capital, and Khan took the lead on that when he wrote a recent editorial to blast Trump’s policies and say it’s “un-British” to honor him with any ceremony. Trump retaliated with a number of personal insults for Khan yesterday on Twitter, but Khan is not backing down, calling Trump a “poster boy for the far-right” in his latest TV interview.

Other topics likely to come up include Trump’s business discussions with May, the UK’s upcoming shift for a new post-May government, and the president’s recent endeavors in international trade.

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com