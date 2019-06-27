It’s Thursday, so NBC and MSNBC will focus on Round 2 of the first 2020 Democratic primary debate tonight. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The 20 participating candidates were evenly split into two groups of ten, and tonight’s roster – the purple group – consists of Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bennet, Marianne Williamson, Eric Swalwell, Kirsten Gillibrand, Andrew Yang, and John Hickenlooper.

This debate comes after the conversation held by the orange group, which included Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Julián Castro, Bill de Blasio, Jay Inslee, and Tim Ryan.

The purple group’s debate is widely anticipated among political observers since it has a greater concentration of top-polling Democratic contenders than the orange group did. Sanders, Harris, Biden, and Buttigieg have been consistent frontrunners for the last few weeks, so they and their fellow candidates will be asked about their diverging views on America’s future, the direction of the Democratic Party, and the best approach for challenging President Donald Trump.

It is possible that the debate will be shaped in part by some of the standout moments the Orange group held the previous evening. These moments included Warren’s support for government-run health care, the clash on immigration between Castro and O’Rourke, and the panel’s thoughts about the greatest threats to America today.

Watch above, via NBC.

