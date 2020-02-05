President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will move into its final phase today as the Senate votes on whether to remove him from office. Debate on the Senate floor is ongoing, with a vote expected around 4:00 p.m. ET.

The trial was moved into the endgame last week after the Senate voted to reject new evidence and witness testimony from being submitted before lawmakers in the chamber. This upcoming vote will decide whether Trump is removed for his alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with his efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government into going after his political enemies.

A successful impeachment of the president requires two-thirds of the vote to approve to remove him from office. While the final decision for a handful of senators remains unclear to the media, it seems more than likely that the vote will fail and Trump will be acquitted.

Senators yesterday and today have been speaking on the floor to announce what their votes will be. Key Republicans like Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski have said they will vote to acquit.

Assuming impeachment sinks, some Democrats have hinted that they will continue to try holding Trump accountable through other means. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has suggested censuring Trump, and Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) suggested the House of Representatives will subpoena John Bolton to have him testify about the allegations against Trump in his upcoming book.

Watch above, via PBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]