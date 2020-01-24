The United States Senate will continue the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Friday.

The trial will begin with continued opening arguments by House impeachment managers and the White House defense team. Friday is the final day of opening arguments in the trial taking place in the upper chamber.

On Thursday, Democratic House manager Adam Schiff (D-CA) gave a speech closing the impeachment trial that made waves. He concluded, after laying out the evidence: “This is why, if you find him guilty, you must find that he should be removed. Because right matters. And the truth matters. Otherwise we are lost.”

Watch live above, courtesy of Fox News.

