On Tuesday afternoon, the United States Senate will undertake the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The articles of impeachment have been delivered from the House and, beginning at around 1pm, the Senate trial will get underway. The trial will begin with votes on the resolutions regarding the rules, starting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s resolution on the amount of time given and the procedures.

Debate and the amendment process on the Leader’s resolution will likely take up the first two hours. Republicans will be pressing for each side to have 12 hours for opening arguments, and Democrats will push for more time to make their case.

Watch live above, courtesy of PBS.

