WATCH LIVE: Trump and Coronavirus Task Force Hold Press Briefing

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 27th, 2020, 5:19 pm

President Donald Trump is slated to hold another coronavirus press conference at 6 PM EST Friday alongside the Coronavirus Task Force lead by Vice President Mike Pence, in the White House press briefing room.

Ahead of the press conference, the president at 5 PM in the Oval Office Friday signed the coronavirus stimulus package into law alongside Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

The press conference has been delayed and this post has been updated to reflect the change in time.

