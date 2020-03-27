WATCH LIVE: Trump and Coronavirus Task Force Hold Press Briefing

President Donald Trump is slated to hold another coronavirus press conference at 6 PM EST Friday alongside the Coronavirus Task Force lead by Vice President Mike Pence, in the White House press briefing room.

Ahead of the press conference, the president at 5 PM in the Oval Office Friday signed the coronavirus stimulus package into law alongside Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

I just signed the CARES Act, the single biggest economic relief package in American History – twice as large as any relief bill ever enacted. At $2.2 Trillion Dollars, this bill will deliver urgently-needed relief for our nation’s families, workers, and businesses. #CARESAct🇺🇸 https://t.co/0WnTNFZPZD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

News conference live from the @WhiteHouse today. 5:30 P.M. Eastern! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

The press conference has been delayed and this post has been updated to reflect the change in time.

WH press briefing delayed to 6PM. No surprise. pic.twitter.com/LUV40NlaoB — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 27, 2020

