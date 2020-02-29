On Saturday at 1:30pm President Trump will be holding a press conference to discuss the latest information about the coronvirus outbreak.

The United States announced shortly before the presser its first fatality from the disease, joining several other infected countries on the list where death has resulted. In Oregon and several other locations, cases have now been discovered in the United States that are not apparently the direct result of travel abroad by the infected persons.

The CDC will have updates on Saturday as well. Watch the presser live above, courtesy of USA Today.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]