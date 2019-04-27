WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds First Rally Since Mueller Report

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump is holding a rally Saturday night at that Resch Center Complex in Green Bay, Wisconsin, during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The rally comes hours after a synagogue shooting claimed one life and wounded three others. The rally, scheduled for 8 p.m., is expected to focus on the economy — but the president will no doubt touch on the Mueller report as well as the WHCD, which he is boycotting this year.

