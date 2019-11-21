The impeachment hearings in the inquiry of President Donald Trump will resume at 9:00 a.m. today, marking the fifth day of public testimony from witnesses for the Ukraine scandal.

Today’s witnesses are former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, Fiona Hill, and counselor for political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, David Holmes.

As a former top adviser on Russia, Hill’s testimony is likely to damage the narratives advanced by Trump and the GOP that it was Ukraine who meddled in America’s elections back in 2016. Her opening statement indicates she will use her appearance to urge people to reject that “fictional narrative,” saying it “clearly advance[s] Russian interests” and that it’s more important to focus on Trump’s national security conduct.

Holmes’ appearance is also expected to be interesting since his previous testimony makes it likely he will corroborate the explosive revelations Gordon Sondland shared the day before. Holmes previously attested to the existence of a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian government, expressed shock at Sondland’s conversations with Trump, and reached an understanding with Sondland that Trump ‘doesn’t give a sh*t” about Ukraine beyond matters politically beneficial to himself.

Watch above, via PBS.

