Watch Live: House Debates Resolution Calling on Vice President Pence to Activate 25th Amendment

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives appears to be making good on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s pledge to pass a resolution encouraging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office. The House may vote as early as Tuesday on a nonbinding measure that would urge the vice president to lead the Cabinet in invoking the 25th Amendment after his supporters stormed the Capitol last week, leaving five people dead. You can watch the full House debate above.

Below, the House Rules Committee debates the resolution ahead of the full House debate.

Pence, who met with Mr. Trump Monday for the first time since the January 6 attack on the Capitol, is not expected to do anything to push the president out. If he and the Cabinet do not invoke the 25th Amendment, the House is expected to vote Wednesday on an article of impeachment against Mr. Trump, holding him responsible for inciting the mob.

Mr. Trump on Monday admitted to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that he was at least partly to blame for the violence.

Watch above via CBSN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]