The impeachment hearings in the inquiry of President Donald Trump will resume at 9:00 a.m. today, marking the fourth day of public testimony from witnesses for the Ukraine scandal.

Today’s witnesses are U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary Laura Cooper, and Under Secretary of State David Hale. Sondland’s testimony is expected to be particularly significant, due to him being a central figure in the Trump administration’s attempts to pressure Ukraine into launching the investigations the president wanted.

Sondland originally seemed like he was going to be a witness against the alleged pressure campaign, due to a series of text messages between him, Kurt Volker, and Bill Taylor where dismissed the possibility of a quid pro quo. However, Sondland seemed to depart from that position when he revised part of his closed-door testimony and said he told an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that his country would not receive military aid from the U.S. until they publicly announce an investigation of Joe Biden’s family.

Sondland is likely to be asked about this, as well as the testimony from David Holmes about the phone call where Sondland told him Trump only cares about Ukraine as far as matters that can benefit him personally.

Hale and Cooper will testify later in the day at 2:30 p.m., at which time, they are likely to be asked about the timeline of the Ukraine scandal, and whether the State Department refused to defend Marie Yovanovitch from the smear campaign launched against her by Trump’s allies.

